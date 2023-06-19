St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips has been called up to represent Trinidad & Tobago in their upcoming Gold Cup fixtures.

The 22-year-old has earned five caps for his country, but could add to that tally with upcoming games against Jamaica, USA and an unknown opponent.

A "delighted" Phillips told the club's website, external, "I’d known I was in the provisional squad since the beginning of May. We were all added to a WhatsApp group to help us sort out visas and everything else in advance.

"I was told I’d be playing in a friendly and staying on for the Gold Cup a few weeks later when my travel plans were sent over.

"It was a target of mine at the beginning of the season. Every chance to represent my nation is a blessing and I am always eager to be involved."

Saints boss Steven MacLean added, "When any of our players are selected for international duty it not only reflects greatly on the club, but hopefully it can improve them as players as well."