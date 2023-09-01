Gent joins Motherwell on loan

Motherwell have announced the signing of Georgie Gent on a season-long loan deal from Blackburn Rovers.

Gent, who plays predominantly as a left back, is yet to feature at first-team level for Blackburn, having arrived from Manchester City in 2019.

“Getting Georgie in provides us with strength and depth in a position that we needed,” manager Stuart Kettlewell said.

“Georgie came through at Manchester City, which I think shows how impressive he was from a young age.

“He has since developed well at Blackburn and got plenty minutes for his age. This is his next step in development, playing first-team football.”