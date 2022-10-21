Hibernian manager Lee Johnson told BBC Scotland: "I thought we were fantastic for 60 minutes, then we had a spell of maybe 10 minutes where we gave the ball away too much which allowed them a bit of momentum.

"I guess the criticism at that point is that we didn't execute the final pass anywhere near well enough.

"We lost the ball too much in the final and middle third which gave them momentum, which led to the big match decision which is the sending off.

"It's probably a yellow card, it’s a mistake. He [Magennis] was playing extremely well, he was out second highest for total distance in the game, he’s a top player and unfortunately, he’s just made a mistake.

"That didn't particular cost us it was the momentum swing and the sending off, and then St Johnstone’s ability to get back in the game because we hadn’t killed them off."