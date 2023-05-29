Former Leicester City winger Matt Piper has criticised chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha for not being ruthless enough and said the Foxes "need that edge back in the boardroom".

Leicester's relegation has raised a number of questions from top to bottom throughout the club.

When asked if the club could be accused of not taking relegation seriously, Piper told BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast: "Without doubt. I think that mentality can creep into all sectors of life, but it is especially damaging in a ruthless, unforgiving sport like football - especially in the Premier League.

"If you are sleepwalking into situations where you are calling people out on social media - and I am referring to James Maddison - that was a real snapshot into that dressing room and what the thought process was.

"The fans were all panicking for months, before we even broke for the World Cup.

"The chairman is not as ruthless as his dad was. His dad was ruthless - and I think you have to be because the Premier League is ruthless. We need that edge back in the boardroom because I don’t think it’s there."

