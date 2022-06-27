To celebrate the Premier League's 30th anniversary, we asked you for your favourite Arsenal kit from this era.

Here are some of your standout shirts:

Mike: The most iconic kit as a Newcastle fan was the 1995-1997 Adidas home and away shirts from the era of the entertainers. Classic grandad collar, simple design and iconic Newcastle Brown Ale sponsorship with the blue star logo and Newcastle city skyline detail. It epitomised the city, the club's history and the passion of the fan. A standout kit.

Peter: 1995-1997. Two dramatic seasons with players like Shearer, Ferdinand, Batty, Ginola, Beardsley, Tino and Pav.

Michael: My favourite Newcastle kit was when we got relegated to the Championship for the second time under Ashley. A black, white and gold strip - the most gorgeous kit I have ever seen. That season, my team (Newcastle United) and the team from the town where I was born (Portsmouth) both won league titles in League Two and the Championship. Best year of my life.

Mark: First is the 1996 with the Newcastle Brown Ale with blue star logo and the grandad collar. Second is the 1993-95 with the Newcastle Blue Star. Still have my shirts. Pure gold!

Jethro: My first kit was the Asics shirt with the McEwans Lager sponsor, but I’d say the best kit was the Adidas Newcastle Brown Ale shirt from 95-97. Absolutely classic. Bring it back!