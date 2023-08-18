Murray a man in cup form
Airdrieonians might just fancy their chances of an upset against Ross County in Saturday's Viaplay Cup collision.
The Diamonds, who topped their group with a 100% record, have home advantage and showed great resolve to come from behind in last weekend's league win over Partick Thistle after losing player-manager Rhys McCabe to injury.
The goals have been flowing for County though, with 17 from their first six outings - and Simon Murray already has six in this competition.