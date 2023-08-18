Cristian Romero is fit after being withdrawn from the Brentford game due to concussion concerns: "He is good to go. He has been going through all the protocols and has ticked all the boxes. He has felt fine all week."

He gave no guarantees Spurs were planning to sign a striker: "That is the obvious place people look at because of recent outgoings but we have been planning for that a while. There are still areas we can strengthen in all our lines and any new signing has to fit our profile. We are purposefully going younger because we are building a team."

On the prospect of Hugo Lloris leaving Spurs: "I have very little control. My focus has to be on what's in front of us. He is obviously training but I am assuming as we get closer to the deadline, that'll accelerate."

He does not take the support of the fans for granted: "I love what it means because for the most part it's blind faith as I have not delivered anything yet. I appreciate that but it is also a really good reminder of the responsibility I have as an individual. I have got to pay that faith back and start producing stuff that is substantial."

He is measuring improvement by the style of football played: "A strong performance is what I am after. My plan is to win but within that context, I want to play our football, show progress from last week and impose our game against a good opponent. Hopefully that gives us momentum."