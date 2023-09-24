Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino speaking to BBC Sport: "I am not frustrated, just disappointed. I think we were the better team until the red card.

"The team has given everything, we need to keep working. To play with 10 men is always difficult but the team worked hard.

"We need to change the situation. The only way I know we can change the situation is by working really hard.

"We are confident in the way we perform. The only thing we are missing is scoring. If we keep working hard, we will change."