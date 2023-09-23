Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand speaking on TNT Sports: "Burnley are going to have to start picking up points. They had their most ever passes recorded in the top flight today, so that shows some of their work is paying off. But they need to find that quality in the final third.

"As a defender, when you have a big number nine up there, you are wary and under pressure. Burnley just didn't have that, they didn't have the devilment in their side to get in the right areas in and around the box."