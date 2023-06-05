Newman extends United stay

Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman has agreed a new two-year contract at the club, keeping him at Tannadice until the summer of 2025.

The 21-year-old is a Scotland U21 international, and has made four appearances for the first team since his arrival from Sunderland in 2020.

"We’re obviously delighted to tie down Jack for another two years," manager Jim Goodwin said.

"Not only is his attitude and application on the training pitch second to none, but he has also impressed when given the opportunity to start matches at such a young age.

"Both the club and Jack feel this is the best environment to develop and nurture his talents and we look forward to welcoming him back to training later this month."