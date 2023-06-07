West Ham legend Sir Trevor Brooking has urged the players to "soak up the experience" of Wednesday's Europa Conference League final because "these moments don't come around very often".

Brooking appeared in the 1976 Cup Winners' Cup final when the Hammers were beaten by Anderlecht and says he is delighted to see his club competing in European football again.

"Everyone is chuffed because it is not as if West Ham are challenging every other season in Europe," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"When we were last in there after winning the FA Cup in 1980, we had a really tough draw and went out. Since then we have never quite threatened.

"It has been such a long time and they will all be up for it. They should soak up these experiences and take them in."

Brooking also believes beating Fiorentina to secure Europa League football could be the catalyst for success next season after a difficult campaign in the Premier League.

"It will be fantastic if they win," he said. "I know the ups and downs of football but this would build on the disappointing season and have the club looking forward.

"It would enable them to sign more good players and, having finished the season well, I hope they are relaxed and ready."

