T﻿ransfer news: Fulham keen on Castagne move

Gossip column graphic

AS Monaco are back in talks to sign English defender Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham and negotiations are underway. (Fabrizio Romano)

Marco Silva's side are looking to sign Belgium full-back Timothy Castagne, 27, from Leicester City. (Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon, 26, is wanted by Manchester United but Fulham are ahead in the pursuit of the Spaniard. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column

Related Topics