We asked for your thoughts on Manchester United's move for Casemiro and it's safe to say opinion is divided.

Here are some of your comments:

Paul: Let's be honest Casemiro is one of the best holding midfielders in the world, he is only going to improve Manchester United's midfield. Maybe now Ten Hag could play with one rather than two and have more creativity further forward. Just typical of United to lure a player in with huge wages though.

Mark: A complete shambles. Paying £60m for a 30-year-old. Madrid will have us off again and will be laughing all the way to the bank. Those in charge of recruitment are panicking and appear to be all over the place. Erik ten Hag must be wondering what he has walked in to. New owners, new structure, new personnel needed for a new start. If it takes five years, so be it.

Josh: I think Casemiro would be a great signing. Not one for the future but will hopefully provide that link between defence and midfield that United have been lacking for years. I still don't like this policy of ageing stop-gaps but it seems we have no choice this close to the end of the window.

Nigel: Yet another stupid transfer from United, a complete waste of money. We had Matic and Pogba but let them go - what is wrong with Neves? Premier League experience, tidy, breaks up play and can play going forward.

John: It would be a great signing but only if we can have Eriksen and Fernandes play like Kroos and Modric.