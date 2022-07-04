Article: published on 4 July 2022
What are your hopes for pre-season?
The Bournemouth first team returned to training last week with plenty of graft before their Premier League return.
However, with only two formal friendlies confirmed, it's looking like a quiet pre-season - although Scott Parker's side do have a trip to Portugal pencilled in.
So what are you hoping to see from the Cherries before their Premier League return kicks off on Saturday, 6 August?
Saturday, 23 July - Bournemouth v Bristol City, Vitality Stadium - 15:00 BST
Saturday, 30 July - Bournemouth v Real Sociedad, Vitality Stadium - 15:00 BST
Who are you most excited about seeing in action? Which young players should get the chance to impress the boss?