The Bournemouth first team returned to training last week with plenty of graft before their Premier League return.

However, with only two formal friendlies confirmed, it's looking like a quiet pre-season - although Scott Parker's side do have a trip to Portugal pencilled in.

So what are you hoping to see from the Cherries before their Premier League return kicks off on Saturday, 6 August?

Saturday, 23 July - Bournemouth v Bristol City, Vitality Stadium - 15:00 BST

Saturday, 30 July - Bournemouth v Real Sociedad, Vitality Stadium - 15:00 BST

Who are you most excited about seeing in action? Which young players should get the chance to impress the boss?

