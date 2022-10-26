W﻿e asked for your thoughts on Tottenham's summer transfer business.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

Steve: The signings have not been good enough for years. We spend a lot of money on players who simply don't improve the team. It's about time someone was held responsible for all the poor signings. No manager can win things until we stop buying lots of poor players and spend more money on quality players.

Paul: We should be looking for a striker to back up Kane as Richarlison isn’t the answer. We also need a creative midfielder (Maddison) and a keeper who will be more reliable than Lloris, who has been making costly mistakes for the past four or five seasons. We need to give Spence more games and get Poch back in to replace the too-defensive-minded Conte.

Chris: At the time I was happy with Spurs' summer transfers - apart from the glaring omission of a creative midfielder. However, as Conte doesn't seem to trust some of these players, his best starting XI hasn't changed since last season, resulting in no progress.

Alex: We need a new centre-back to play with Dier if Romero is out, because he needs helping through a game. Remember when David Luiz played for Conte - he always needed someone better next to him to make him perform. De Vrij from Inter in January would sort all this, he can play anywhere along the three. We need to a player who can help us play through or around the opponents' press.