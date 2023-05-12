Steve Cooper says there is no problem between him and Jonjo Shelvey despite his recent omission from matchday squads.

It is the second time in two weeks the Forest boss has been asked about his relationship with the former Newcastle midfielder. Prior to the Brentford game, Cooper said Shelvey's absence from the game at Liverpool had been a result of "a training ground thing - and a knock".

However, Shelvey has still not returned for subsequent matches against the Bees and on Monday with Southampton.

"Jonjo is training," said Cooper. "We have got players and squads to pick, which is what we want, but always outside of that there are players who fall on the wrong side.

"That is the life of a manager trying to make the right choices, sometimes we get it right, sometimes we don't. There's no problem - we're all good."