St Mirren v Aberdeen: Pick of the stats

St Mirren have won both of their matches in the Scottish Premiership this season; the last time they won three consecutive matches in the league was in August 2022.

Since the beginning of last season, only Kyogo Furuhashi (29), Kevin van Veen (25) and Lawrence Shankland (25) have scored more Premiership goals than Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski (17). Miovski has scored three in his four league matches against St Mirren.

After a run of seven straight victories in the top flight between February and April, Aberdeen have since won just one of their last seven in the league (D2 L4).

St Mirren are unbeaten in their last six home league meetings with Aberdeen (W4 D2), winning their last three in succession.