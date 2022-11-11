Smith urges injury-hit Hearts to summon strong finish

Michael Smith has called on embattled Hearts to leave themselves in prime position for an assault on third place by defeating in-form Livingston in their final match before the World Cup break.

The Jambos have had a gruelling campaign so far, with eight European games and a wretched run of injuries to key men taking a toll, but could climb from fifth to third if they beat Livingston on Saturday.

“We'll be sitting right up there so with everything that's gone on, I think we've done decent enough providing we beat Livingston," said full-back Smith.

"We've had some good results and some bad results but I think we're starting to pick up form now. Hopefully we can end on a high.

"After the break we'll have pretty much everyone apart from Beni (Baningime) and Boycey (Liam Boyce) back fit, so it will be a really good squad with people vying for places.

“We'll be really strong after the break and raring to go."