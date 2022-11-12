'﻿We have to see' - Rangers boss on future after 1-1 draw at St Mirren

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst told Sportsound following the 1-1 draw with St Mirren: "Obviously not good enough. We started well, created chances. One big chance with Scott Wright. It's always difficult against a deep block.

"We have to be more ruthless in our box to clear dangerous moments.

"It's too many points. If you lose points at home against Livingston and away against St Johnstone and St Mirren, it's not good enough.

"We have the squad as it is now. We need to continue with the squad when we continue after the break. This is the squad we work on and every window you see if you can make changes in the squad to become stronger."

Asked if he expected to be given time to turn things around, Van Bronckhorst replied: "We have to see, it's still football and if you have a run like this, a lot of things can happen but I have the backing of the board. They gave me confidence but in football, you never know."