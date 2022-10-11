Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has indicated that he could turn to James Forrest in Tuesday's Champions League encounter with RB Leipzig in Glasgow due to the Scotland winger's vast experience. (The Herald), external

Matt O'Riley says he is comfortable playing some of injured captain Callum McGregor's deeper midfield role at Celtic because he was brought up in football to play various ways. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell admits Scottish football could be in for a horrendous few months as the game looks to get to grips with the introduction of VAR in the Premiership, but he is hoping clubs and fans keep their cool and have patience - because the country's officials will get it right. (Daily Record), external

St Johnstone's late equaliser against Celtic on Saturday would have been disallowed by VAR, according to former top referee Charlie Richmond, which would have meant the Scottish champions would not have required Giorgos Giakoumakis' dramatic last-gasp winner in Perth. (Daily Record), external

R﻿ead Tuesday's Scottish Gossip in full here.