MacLean on increased options, Rangers test & players not in his plans
- Published
Steven MacLean has been speaking to the media before St Johnstone face Rangers in the Premiership on Saturday.
Here are the key points from the Saints boss:
The international break came at a good time and allowed the new players to “bed all the ideas in”.
After a winless league start MacLean says positive results will come and his team will keep improving.
With players returning from injury MacLean has more options and says there’s "really good competition for places”.
He is looking for a similar standard of performance against Rangers to the one that earned a point at Celtic Park but is wary of comparing the Old Firm because they "bring different shapes and different things to the game".
He "won’t rule anything out” despite telling senior players Ryan McGowan, Ali Crawford and Callum Booth they’re not in his plans, adding: “As long as you’re in the building and you train, if an opportunity becomes available you’ll get it."
Saturday might be too early for Nicky Clark but it’s a boost to have the experienced striker back and he "brings a lot to the table".
Dan Phillips and Dimitar Mitov have both returned to training following international duty, while Sam McClelland will be back on Friday.
MacLean is excited to get Sven Sprangler in the squad once he passes his English exam in Austria.