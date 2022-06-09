Transfer news: Reds move into pole position for Nunez

Darwin Nunez has informed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp that he would prefer to move to Anfield. (Sun)

Liverpool have pulled in front of Manchester United in the race for Nunez. (Star)

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare has set his heart on a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle monitoring the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international. (Sky Sports)

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column