Transfer news: Reds move into pole position for Nunez
- Published
Darwin Nunez has informed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp that he would prefer to move to Anfield. (Sun), external
Liverpool have pulled in front of Manchester United in the race for Nunez. (Star), external
Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare has set his heart on a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle monitoring the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international. (Sky Sports), external