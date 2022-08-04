Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham’s Premier League opener against Southampton on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Oliver Skipp is the only Spurs player who will “definitely miss” the game: “About Bissouma, we have another day to check his physical condition. I don’t want to take a risk with anyone for the next games.”

On the idea that success would be winning a domestic cup: “Why not Premier League and the Champions League? My target and the club’s target is to improve. I know the club needed another step to be competitive with the top teams in Europe so we have to work, work, work to improve.”

He praised the “good things” done by the club in the transfer window: “We’re doing good things – we are trying to do things with common sense. I know only this way. It’s not simple but you have to try to not make mistakes.”

On whether he is happy at Spurs: “From the first day I arrived, I was really happy. I found a modern club with a great stadium and fantastic training ground. I said I want to build something important with this club because I like to win.”

He paid tribute to the longevity of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola: “If you are with the same manager for many years, you bring continuity and you continue ambition. It’s the best solution for the club to improve and grow.”

