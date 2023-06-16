Luton Town chief executive Gary Sweet says ensuring Kenilworth Road is ready to stage Premier League football next season is a "steep" challenge and remaining on track is a task that is being monitored "hourly".

Sweet has told BBC Look East that the club are spending "at least £12m" on various improvements, including to media facilities, camera positions, dugouts and floodlights.

"We love a challenge here, but this is a steep one," said Sweet. "We have to make sure that we’re on track on an hourly basis - this isn’t on a monthly or weekly schedule."

The Hatters have plans to move to a newly constructed stadium at Power Court in 2026, and Sweet says the club's promotion to the top flight will be a benefit to that project.

He added: "It’s enabled us to create some of those desirable features that we want in it, that are actually really crucial and that we’d have had down the line but might have been more costly down the line, that we can just do immediately.

"Power Court was always going to happen as soon as possible - what we can do is nudge it along a little bit quicker. The build time is the build time and there’s a spade in the ground right now - if you go there now there is work being done - but the proverbial first brick being laid will be some time later this year or early next year."