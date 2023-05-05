Manager Julen Lopetegui believes his side must be "close to perfection" if they are to beat Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend.

Wolves will look to move further away from the drop zone and bounce back after an alarming 6-0 defeat to Brighton last weekend.

"They have very big players so we have to have confidence in our players, our idea, to be able to beat them. We have to be very close to perfection to play against this kind of team," Lopetegui said.

"Above all, we have to put the focus on our strengths, be confident with our work and we have to be ready.

"I prefer to talk about us, our strengths, because we have to be confident in our energy, our strengths, and put the focus to be able to compete with them."