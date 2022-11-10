R﻿oberto De Zerbi says his Brighton players need more belief after Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over Arsenal.

T﻿he Italian made eight changes against the Premier League leaders and overall was pleased with what he saw.

"We can play better," he said.

"We made mistakes but anyway I'm happy for this win, since we were a bit lucky in the first part of the second half.

"I knew they can play with us, they have the right level. I hope they start to believe in themselves more because to play in this stadium against these teams - Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City, Man United - you have to believe in yourself, believe in your quality, and they have the ability to play."