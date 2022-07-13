Andriy Yarmolenko has thanked West Ham fans for their support during his time at the club.

The 32-year-old was one of the club's highest earners and manager David Moyes made the decision in May to let him leave at the end of his deal.

The winger, who made 30 appearances for the Hammers last season, tweeted: "Thanks to all you fans, for all your support throughout the whole time.

"It didn't work out but there were many happy and pleasant moments for which I am grateful to everyone who was with me and supported me.

"Thank you all, your Yarmo."