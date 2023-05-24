Rangers 2-2 Hearts: What the manager said

Rangers manager Michael Beale: “We aren’t that far away from where we want to be, we have five, six or seven players coming in.

“I think the boys who came in in January [Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin] gave us energy and the fans want more.

“What I would say to the new players, is if you see how the boys who are leaving were treated then it is a wonderful football club.

“If you give your heart and soul, then the fans will pay you back tenfold. I don’t think it is normal what has happened tonight, especially after a trophyless season.

“The appreciation the fans showed was incredible and I am proud of them as they have had it tough this year.

“They seem optimistic and behind the group and they sent the boys off the right way.”