Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

Bart Verbruggen certainly looks to be an exciting addition for Brighton. Like so many signings, he is one for the future, but he could feature next season as understudy to or competition for Jason Steele.

The 22-year-old heads to the Amex after an impressive European Championship with Netherlands Under-21s, but Albion have been admirers of the 6ft 4in keeper for some time.

His ability with the ball at his feet is one of the key assets that means he should fit in well with how head coach Roberto de Zerbi wants to play.

However, his arrival does increase the uncertainty around the future of Robert Sanchez, who lost his place to Steele during last season.

Clubs have been monitoring the Spaniard's situation and the signing of Verbruggen raises the possibility that he has played his last game for the Albion.