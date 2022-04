Manchester City will hope to keep alive their quest for a treble when they face Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

City boss Pep Guardiola is looking to crush the Reds' quadruple hopes when the Premier League's top two sides meet under the Wembley arch.

With fixtures coming thick and fast, should Riyad Mahrez keep his place in the starting line-up ahead of Raheem Sterling?

