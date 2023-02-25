Analysis: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

Tom Rostance, BBC Sport

At least a dismal week didn't end with another defeat for Liverpool. That might be the end of the good news.

Lacking in inspiration up front, stodgy in midfield and looking increasingly sloppy at the back, Jurgen Klopp's side look in need of major surgery this summer.

For now a daunting trip to the Bernabeu looms and beyond that a growing gap to the top four needs chasing down.

With 15 games remaining time is on their side. But a vast improvement is needed if Klopp is to deliver another season among Europe's elite.