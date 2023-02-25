Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, speaking to BBC Sport: "I believe a draw’s a fair result for both teams.

"We had chances. Against the top five teams in the Premier League, you’re not going to create very much. We should have scored one. It’s a frustration, especially in a big game like this against a strong team.

"I wasn’t surprised about the spirit, discipline and togetherness we showed today. We have a really good group of players at this football club and they showed that today. I’m really proud with the attitude they showed today."

On Wilfried Zaha's fitness: "Wilfried will have a week with the team, then we’ll see how he feels."