BBC Sport's football team has been looking at some of the new faces that could grace the Premier League next season.

Here's what they said about Julian Alvarez, who will be part of the Manchester City side aiming to retain their top-flight title.

"The Argentina forward joined Manchester City from River Plate in January. He has yet to be seen by English football fans though, after being loaned straight back to the Argentine champions.

"Dubbed the 'new Aguero' by some, Alvarez's expected arrival in the City squad this summer will be overshadowed by the presence of Erling Haaland but there are plenty tipping the 22-year-old to make his own big impact in Manchester.

"The £14.4m signing, who is predominantly a striker but can play out wide, recently scored six goals in a Copa Libertadores match and has six full caps to his name."

Read more about the potential new Premier League faces here