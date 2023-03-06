We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Here are some of your comments:

Aston Villa fans

Doc: Although not a great performance overall, this would have been a banana skin that Villa would have slipped on before Emery's arrival. Shows a resilience we have not had before and a step forward again! Then again, I've always been an optimist!

Rod: Not a great performance, but a win nonetheless. Mings is so slow playing from the back it causes a lot of problems and creates unwanted pressure.

Alex: That's a game we'd have lost at the start of the season, so a really good battling win. It's so frustrating to see how different the table would be if we'd won a couple more games early on, but it shows great promise for the future.

Rob: Hard-fought win - Palace came to spoil and did it well including a disgraceful foul on Kamara that took him out of the game! Watkins missed a sitter that would have made it more comfortable for Villa but it’s three points and a clean sheet so up the Villa!

Al: The return of John McGinn has been the difference in the last few games - he was outstanding and back to his best. Palace didn't really pose any threat and as usual it looked more likely our erratic defending would cost us. We hung on for the three points. Emery is working miracles with some very poor players and amazingly European football is in sight.

Crystal Palace fans

Paddy: Same old, same old. We are slowly going backwards and in the next few weeks we will be in the bottom four. Something needs to happen soon or it’s the end of us in the Premier League. Come on Palace, wake up!

Cliff: We will never win a game playing with no genuine centre-forward and four wingers. I think Vieira feels invincible because of his record as a player. I honestly believe the man is clueless when it comes to tactics and motivation.

Andy: No cutting edge again. Unfortunate own goal costing Palace in a poor-quality encounter. No shots on goal is not good enough, even though Palace went down to ten men in the second half. The effort was there but there is still a lack of creativity up front. Hoping that a win will come soon to relieve the pressure on Vieira.

Clive: Going down! As simple as that. There doesn't seem to be a plan 'B'. Got to try something else - it's got to be worth a gamble otherwise our fate is sealed.

Chris: Usual Palace performance under Vieira since the international break - passive and no attacking threat, nothing in the final third. Baffling substitutions and team selections with us continuing to pick underperforming players. No wins in 2023 and we don’t look like winning a game soon. Regrettably, Vieira is not the man to take us forward and has to go.