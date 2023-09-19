Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart says the Champions League "means everything" to him and that he still gets a childlike joy from playing in Europe's leading club competition.

Brendan Rodgers' side face Feyenoord in their group opener on Tuesday night and Hart, 36, cannot wait.

"It's an amazing competition," he said. "One that you grow up watching, you grow up enjoying. I can only talk from being a young guy watching the Champions League being excited with the music, that doesn't change. I'm still that kid, I'm still a human being as we all are, I'm sure it's the same for a fan.

"They're special nights, the football seems to change, the speed of the game is electric, and the hype is real. It definitely lives up to it, the competition every year there's amazing football being played.

"It means everything. Amazing. It's truly a joy to still be a part of this competition. I don't really set myself goals because I'm a very present person and a very present player, but if you had asked me if I necessarily would have still been doing this at my age, I would have struggled to give you a definitive yes.

"So from that point of view I'm very pleased. I feel like I should be here, I love being here, love being part of the team that I'm a part of, and can't wait to hopefully take it on on Tuesday night."