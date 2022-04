Enzo Fernandez has already held talks with Manchester United and Real Madrid and currently has a release clause of 20m euros (£16.6m). (Express via Cesar Luis Merlo - in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani could be Manchester United's secret weapon in signing fellow Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica this summer, with forward Cavani having given the Red Devils a good reference on the 22-year-old. (90 Min), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column