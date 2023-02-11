Analysis: Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle

By Sam Drury, BBC Sport

After 22 games in the Premier League, Newcastle find themselves fourth, two points clear in the final Champions League space.

Such a scenario would have seemed outlandish back in August and it speaks to how far Newcastle have come under Eddie Howe that there is frustration following a a run of 17 league games unbeaten - matching the club record.

Howe's side were a long way short of their best at Bournemouth, the suspended Bruno Guimaraes was badly missed in midfield and it took a 90th-minute goal-line clearance from Kieran Trippier to earn them a point.

On its own, it is not a performance to dwell on but it comes on the back of similarly disappointing draws against Leeds, Crystal Palace and West Ham since the restart.

Newcastle are undoubtedly a club on the up but in a season in which Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham are all under-performing to differing degrees, they may not get as good a chance as this to make the top four for some time.

Getting Guimaraes back should help avoid the sort of sloppiness they showed at the Vitality Stadium, but it would be a lot to ask for him to single-handedly solve their recent struggles to create and convert chances, too.

With the Carabao Cup final to come there is every reason for optimism and enthusiasm at St James' Park, and it would be understandable if fans saw ending such a long wait for a trophy as the priority.

They have a fantastic opportunity to finish the season with a trophy and a place in the Champions League. They just need to turn a few of these draws into wins.