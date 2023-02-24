Analysis: Fulham 1-1 Wolves

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

While manager Marco Silva has continuously played down Fulham’s hopes of European football, there was understandably an air of frustration to his post-match media interviews.

A draw against struggling Wolves did little to apply further pressure on Newcastle and Tottenham, who also have games in hand on the Cottagers.

With Aleksandar Mitrovic once again absent through injury, his physical presence was sorely missed by a Fulham side that were guilty of being too passive during the first period.

Carlos Vinicius, deputising for the Serbian, was unable to provide the focal point that the hosts required and although they were much improved after the break it took a moment of inspiration from substitute Manor Solomon, cutting in off the left, to retrieve a point against a well organised opponents.

With away games at Brentford and Liverpool either side of the visit of league leaders Arsenal to Craven Cottage on the way, March and Mitrovic’s fitness may prove pivotal to any European aspirations.