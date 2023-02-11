Livingston's Goncalves loaned to Raith Rovers

Livingston forward Esmael Goncalves has joined Raith Rovers on loan for the rest of the season.

The 31-year-old is available for Raith's Scottish Cup tie with Motherwell on Saturday (15:00 GMT).

The striker has played 12 times so far this season.

Skip twitter post by Raith Rovers Football Club
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.