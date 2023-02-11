Livingston's Goncalves loaned to Raith Rovers
Livingston forward Esmael Goncalves has joined Raith Rovers on loan for the rest of the season.
The 31-year-old is available for Raith's Scottish Cup tie with Motherwell on Saturday (15:00 GMT).
The striker has played 12 times so far this season.
Esmaël Gonçalves on loan for the remainder of the season
Esmaël is not cup-tied, and therefore is available for selection in today's match
Welcome, Isma 💙
