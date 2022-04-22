Howe on Fraser injury, not letting standards drop and Almiron
- Published
Eddie Howe has been speaking to media as Newcastle prepare to face bottom club Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Magpies boss:
Ryan Fraser "is in a race against time", said Howe, to regain fitness before the end of the season after the winger suffered a hamstring injury during the win over Wolves in early April.
Howe said he may "freshen things up" for the trip to Carrow Road. He added: "We'll look at it on an individual basis but we want players that are 100% fit and ready to give their best again physically."
Howe said Newcastle will not let their standards drop and his side will continue to keep a positive mindset following their recent run of good form.
Howe was delighted with Miguel Almiron's first goal for the Magpies since February 2021 against Crystal Palace at the weekend, calling it an "incredible finish". He added the Paraguay midfielder is one of the "hardest workers and trainers".
On the Magpies' 1-1 draw with Norwich in November, which saw the club on a run 14 Premier League without a win: "I was disappointed we couldn't hold the lead because the players gave everything. Maybe it was the first sign of things to come in terms of effort and commitment."
Jamal Lewis has undergone another operation to fix a long-standing groin issue. Howe said: "It's been frustrating for him. I'd love to see him back in pre-season and show us the player he can be."