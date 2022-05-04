Michael Emons, BBC Sport

Liverpool reached their third Champions League final in five seasons and stayed in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple, but had to dig deep to do so.

Leading 2-0 after the first leg, many thought the second leg would be a formality against a Villarreal side seventh in La Liga.

However, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp warned his side they "would have to suffer" - and that's what happened as their two-goal advantage was wiped out in 41 minutes thanks to goals from Boulaye Dia and ex-Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin.

But the six-time European champions were a different side after the break, aided by the introduction of Luis Diaz, who helped transform the game.

Fabinho fired Liverpool back ahead on aggregate, Diaz headed in a second and Sadio Mane went around goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli as Villarreal, who ended with 10 men after Etienne Capoue was sent off, capitulated.

It is Manchester City or Real Madrid in the final in Paris on 28 May, with Liverpool still able to become the first English side to win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup all in the same season.