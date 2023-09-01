We asked who would make your deadline day wish list.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Blake: We should sign Johan Bakayoko. The times I have seen him play for PSV he has been outstanding!

Chris: We need a strong presence in central midfield to cover for Josh Dasilva and a striker to take over when the inevitable Ivan Toney departure happens. No doubt we'll never have heard of any signings that do arrive but that's worked before. Trust the process.

Tom: Another striker, another midfielder, another winger and a back-up for Rico Henry. Also, don't spend £50m on Brennan Johnson.

Bambee: I still think we need an out-and-out striker brought in. By what Toney has said, and his new agent as well, you have that gut feeling that he will be pushing to leave either now or in January. Injuries could also cause a problem if they happen.

Zayn: Ideally we get Johan Bakayoko and Azzedine Ounahi over the line, this gives us depth even during Afcon. I think we need to give up on Brennan Johnson now as he isn’t worth £50m.