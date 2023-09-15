"Leicester did it so there's always a chance. Put your pounds on it! I'm not saying it's going to happen though..."

So says Michail Antonio after West Ham's fine start to the season leaves them third in the early Premier League table.

The Jamaica striker's tongue was firmly in his cheek on the Footballer's Football Podcast and he admitted the players had not anticipated such a positive beginning given how pre-season unfolded.

"We hardly won a game," he said. "In the last friendly, we got battered 4-1 by Bayer Leverkusen and it was embarrassing. We were actually embarrassed by ourselves.

"In the changing rooms afterwards, we were all saying, 'This is frightening'. You don't normally take pre-season on board but the way we got beaten really frustrated us.

"We spoke and said things needed to be better."

Ten points from four games has certainly achieved that goal and this Saturday they host champions Manchester City. Antonio says he is only thinking about winning.

"A title six-pointer" he joked. "We did not want the international break as sometimes that can mess up your flow.

"But I think it's a great game to come back to as we are getting thrown straight in at the deep end. We're ready and we are going out there to play for the three points. Get those, and we go top of the table."

Asked if the two-week hiatus meant Manchester City could be running cold, Antonio laughed: "You don't catch City on the hop! They're always ready.

"But, an early home goal - then park the bus!"

What did Antonio make of the win at Luton?

And why does he think a move to Saudi Arabia would be "a dream" for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah?

