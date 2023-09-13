'It's a marathon not a sprint' - Robson ignoring early-season league table

Barry Robson says it's too early to look at the Scottish Premiership table as he stressed the need for patience at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen occupy second-bottom spot after taking just four points from their opening four league games and begin their Europa Conference League group-stage campaign next Thursday at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Robson, who has overhauled the squad with 13 new signings this summer, said: "We’ll start looking at the table later in the season.

"At the minute we’re trying to build, get as strong as we can and stay in the fight. It’s a long season. We didn’t get carried away last season and won’t now. I know exactly where we need to be and how long it takes to get there.

"It’s been a real tough start with the teams we’ve had but it’s a marathon not a sprint. It takes clubs that have been playing in Europe a bit longer to get going but we’ll get stronger and stronger as the season goes and we need to try and navigate the cup, league and Europe at the same time.

"It’s the schedule you want – as difficult as it is – but let’s be patient with it and try and enjoy it.

“It’s good we’ve finally got everyone in and can start working with them. Today is the first time we’ve had all the defenders in the building."

Robson bemoaned the loss of winger Shayden Morris to injury for 10 weeks and the ongoing fitness struggles of defender Rhys Williams.

"It's so unfortunate, it's the exact same injury as Shayden had in his other hamstring [last season] so he is going to be out for a good while, maybe 10 weeks or even a bit more," he added.

"We're so frustrated because he was a real asset for us when he came on in that last game.

“Big Rhys has just been stop-start, he’s struggled again and rolled his ankle. It’s been a real frustrating time for him, he keeps getting niggles. Hopefully we’ll get him back soon.”