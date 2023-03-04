Brighton 4-0 West Ham: What Moyes said

West Ham boss David Moyes told BBC Sport: "What went wrong? I'd have to give some praise to Brighton, but we lost a terrible first goal. We should easily have dealt with it. And the second was from a corner kick, so we found we were climbing a mountain.

"There was anger from everybody. Anger from the supporters, anger from the manager, the players are angry, they're disappointed with themselves. That's the way it's got to be - we're not accepting what's happened today. We're going to try to do something about it, to make sure the next performance is better. It's sore just now. We'll look at it and move on again."

On the fans: "We need them behind us. Good supporters support when it's bad as well as good. And for the past few years it's been really good here.

"If we'd won today it would've made us feel a lot easier. We're probably all looking at around 40 points to stay away from the bottom of the league, but the only thing you can do is take each game as it comes."