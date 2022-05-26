Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Alex Iwobi’s improvement in form in the past two months had been staggering, while Fabian Delph’s contribution in vital matches towards the end of the campaign was crucial.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s season was an underwhelming one, but he scored the goal that secured Premier League survival.

Defensively, Everton have struggled this season. The switch to the back three proved invaluable and Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey weren’t fit enough for long enough to be essential components in that.

After struggling to settle in at first, and there are lots of reasons why, Vitalii Mykolenko came of age as the season progressed.

Jordan Pickford and Anthony Gordon are my two standout players of the season for Everton.

Mike thinks lots of people will disagree, but he's based his side on what they achieved in the dramatic final weeks of the season.

