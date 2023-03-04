Southampton 1-0 Leicester: What Selles said

Southampton boss Ruben Selles to Sky Sports: "The performance can always be better. But there are lots of positives we can take, especially three points. I saw a team working together, suffering together. I will work on the performance for next week but it was important to show we are working as a group.

"We are learning together. We need to take one moment at a time, sometimes things will happen like penalties and VAR. If we aren't taking them, at least they are not going against us. It is a challenge and we are going to prepare to win at Old Trafford. We are going to go and try to win the game."

Speaking to Match of the Day: "I'm very proud of the hard work the boys put in on the pitch, the togetherness they showed also. It was not the best game in terms of football but you saw a team working together, fighting together, picking the moments and we were lacking a bit in the end but we missed a penalty when we had an opportunity to score. I'm very happy with the response from the boys, I think they deserve it. I have a great dressing room and it's a pleasure to lead them.

"When you play that cup game and you make so many changes sometimes the difference is the relationships on the pitch. That's what we tried to do with the line-up today and also get some tactical things on point. We saw players fighting for each other, fighting for each other, helping each other and that's the minimum we need to show. I'm very proud we have that minimum and from that we can win matches."

On Carlos Alcaraz: "He's really good in the trigger moments. His speed and acceleration lead us into some great pressing moments. I think it worked until he got injured.

"I think we are trying to build relationships for Carlos. It's been difficult because he doesn't speak good English so it's always difficult to come. The rest of the team also need to learn a few words in Spanish to help him.

"I think he's a young player with a lot of potential and for sure he will learn from today. I'm very pleased with his performance."

On if they can get out of the relegation battle: "I think every point, every three points helps for us. I know today was not the best but we need to learn from that. It's always best to learn from the victory. I think we are alive, we have a great group of players. We are fighting together, playing together, doing things together. That's the way to get out of relegation."