Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United have agreed a novel loan deal with local National League side Altrincham.

United youngsters Sonny Aljofree, Joe Hugill and Maxi Oyedele have signed for Altrincham until the end of the season.

However, in addition to some sessions at Altrincham, they will continue to train with United's Under-21 and Under-18 squads at Carrington, with their individual schedules arranged on a weekly basis.

Oyedele has already featured for the Robins against promotion-chasing Chesterfield.