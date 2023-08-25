Tottenham are at loggerheads with Nottingham Forest over the fee to sign Brennan Johnson. The East Midlands club are unwilling to let the 22-year-old forward leave for anything less than £40m. (Independent), external

Brentford have put an £80m price tag on England striker Ivan Toney with Tottenham interested in signing the player in January once he has served his eight-month ban for breaching gambling rules. (Times - subscription required), external

Fulham have made an inquiry about signing Spurs centre-back Eric Dier, after the 29-year-old was omitted from boss Ange Postecoglou's squad for their first two Premier League games. (Sky Sports), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column