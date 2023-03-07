Postecoglou on 100 games, Hearts, and O'Riley
- Published
Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been talking to the media ahead of his side's league game against Hearts on Wednesday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Says reaching 100 games is "fairly significant", adding that you'd have got long odds on him lasting that long when he was first appointed.
Success is demanded at Celtic - he knew he had to deliver that from day one, and has worked hard to "repay the faith" shown in him.
He'll makes changes for one of the two games against Hearts because of the "tight turnaround" from the weekend, but didn't say which one.
James Forrest is the only injury absentee, after the winger picked up a muscle strain in training - it will keep him out until after the international break.
Described Matt O'Riley as "brilliant" - "he's always trying to improve". Praised how he's handled going from England's League One to playing in front of 60,000 fans and thriving in the Champions League.